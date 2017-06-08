Jets release WR Quinton Patton from IR

The Jets have released receiver Quinton Patton from injured reserve.

Patton, a fourth-round pick of the 49ers in 2013, signed a one-year, $825,000 contract with the Jets in March. But the team placed him on injured reserve earlier this week and reached a settlement with him Thursday. Patton ended last season on injured reserve with a foot injury after catching a career-high 37 passes for 408 yards.

In four seasons in San Francisco, Patton made 73 receptions for 880 yards and a touchdown.

The Jets filled his roster spot earlier this week by signing Devin Street.