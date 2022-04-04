Jets release veteran TE Ryan Griffin

Jets Ryan Griffin points after run white jersey dolphins

With the acquisition of two highly-touted tight ends this offseason, Jets released veteran TE Ryan Griffin Monday.

The move will shed about $3 million of Griffin’s $3.2 million cap hit to the team.

Griffin, 32, played three of his nine seasons in the NFL with the Jets. From 2019-2021, Griffin started in 31 games and made 70 receptions for 667 yards and seven touchdowns. The former Houston Texan TE has career numbers of 206 receptions, 2158 yards and 14 TDs.

Last season, Griffin made 27 receptions for 261 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jets acquired former Cincinnati Bengals TE CJ Uzomah and Minnesota Vikings TE Tyler Conklin this offseason, and are expected to be featured in the team’s two-TE set this upcoming season under coach Robert Saleh.