Jets release unhappy RB Le’Veon Bell
The Jets made the decision on Tuesday night to release Le'Veon Bell after failing to trade the disgruntled running back. GM Joe Douglas, who inherited Bell from Mike Maccagnan, released a statement announcing the move. Bell appeared in just 17 games for the Jets after signing a four-year, $52.5 million contract in March of 2019. The 28-year-old accrued just 863 rushing yards, 500 receiving yards, and four total touchdowns on 333 touches with Gang Green. Bell's release leaves the Jets with $15M in dead cap in 2020 and another $4M in 2021. He earned $28M across just 17 games played with the Jets per Spotrac