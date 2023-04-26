Jets release Ty Johnson

The Jets have moved on from one of their running backs.

New York has released Ty Johnson with a non-football injury designation, per the transaction wire.

Johnson appeared in all 17 games for the Jets last year, recording 248 yards from scrimmage. He took 30 carries for 160 yards with a touchdown and caught 12 passes for 88 yards.

In all, Johnson was on the field for 16 percent of New York’s offensive snaps and 42 percent of special teams snaps.

A Lions sixth-round pick in 2019, Johnson has appeared in 62 games with six starts for Detroit and New York. he’s recorded 925 yards rushing and 86 catches for 668 yards with seven total TDs.

