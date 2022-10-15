Jets release TE Lawrence Cager

The Jets announced Saturday they have released tight end Lawrence Cager and promoted offensive tackle Mike Remmers and tight end Kenny Yeboah to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

We’ve activated DL Vinny Curry and released TE Lawrence Cager. We’ve also elevated OL Mike Remmers and TE Kenny Yeboah for tomorrow’s game. 📰 https://t.co/E1EdoFhCMT pic.twitter.com/7ZZnCeFs52 — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 15, 2022

Cager was active for the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens but has been a healthy scratch ever since. Rookie tight end Jeremy Ruckert has since overtaken him as the third tight end, giving Cager little value on the roster as the fourth tight end.

Remmers will make his first appearance with the active roster as a member of the Jets while Yeboah is being elevated for the second time this season. He was active for Week 2 against the Browns.

