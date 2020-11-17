Jets release struggling CB Pierre Desir

Michael PIttman catches ball with Pierre Desir defending

The Jets have released CB Pierre Desir, according to NFL Network's Mike Garofalo.

Desir was brought in on a one-year deal after the Indianapolis Colts cut him, as the Jets looked to get something out the veteran corner that resembled his solid 2018 campaign.

But the stats show that Desir has not been effective with Gang Green this season. He has allowed 39 completions on 51 targets (76.5 catch percentage) and 525 total yards already over nine games (eight starts). His quarterback rate, according to Pro Football Reference, is 110.3 which is never what a corner wants to see next to their name.

Though he does have three interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, Desir was picked on by opposing teams a lot because of his lapses in coverage. The Jets were hoping he could be a solid veteran option at the position among their young corps, but they have given up on that now.

Desir will go through waivers now, and if he clears, will become a free agent.

Corey Ballentine, who the Jets picked up after the Giants released him last week, may have a shot to step up now. However, Ballentine is more of a slot corner, a position that Brian Poole has been quite effective in despite the Jets' struggles in the secondary this season.