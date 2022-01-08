Jets release Shaq Lawson

The Jets traded for defensive end Shaq Lawson after losing Carl Lawson to an Achilles tear in the preseason, but they’re back down to one Lawson in the organization on Saturday.

The team announced the release of Shaq Lawson ahead of their regular season finale against the Bills. Lawson was under contract for a non-guaranteed salary of $8.9 million for the 2022 season, so the Jets likely moved now to avoid the risk of an injury that could keep him on the roster come the new league year.

Lawson had 23 tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery, and an interception while starting seven of the 14 games he played this year.

The Jets also released safety Sharrod Neasman. Wide receiver Tarik Black, defensive lineman Ronnie Blair, and offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher have been called up from the practice squad.

