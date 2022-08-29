Jets to release QB Chris Streveler

Billy Riccette
·1 min read
In this article:
Robert Saleh dubbed Chris Streveler’s preseason as “one of the greatest preseasons in the history of football.” But even that couldn’t land Streveler on the 53-man roster. The Jets will release Streveler on Sunday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Streveler was a key reason the Jets went 3-0 in the preseason, including throwing the game-winning touchdown to WR Calvin Jackson, who was also released, in Sunday’s preseason game against the Giants.

The writing seemed to be on the wall when Mike White entered the game in the second quarter on Sunday after Joe Flacco, while Streveler didn’t come in until the fourth quarter. White also threw two touchdown passes on Sunday, essentially sewing up his spot on the roster as the third quarterback.

Streveler could return to the Jets on their practice squad, but after his preseason performance, it’s possible another team takes a chance on him on their 53-man roster. The Jets have to wait until Wednesday to have that opportunity.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire

