Jets release Will Parks

The Jets have released safety Will Parks, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Parks played in 14 games last season in his first full season with the Jets. He also played three games (two starts) in 2021 after claiming him off waivers from the Miami Dolphins. In 17 games in New York, Parks recorded 26 tackles on defense.

The Jets added two college free agents at safety this offseason in Florida’s Trey Dean III and Texas Tech’s Marquis Waters. The Jets also still have Jordan Whitehead, Chuck Clark, Ashtyn Davis and Tony Adams on the depth chart and they can move rookie Jarrick Bernard-Converse around as well.

Parks turns 29 in July. He came into the league as the 219th overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, playing about 4.5 seasons and also played six games in 2020 with the Philadelphia Eagles.

