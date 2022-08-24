Jets release OL Caleb Benenoch

The Jets released offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch among their cuts to trim their roster to 80.

Benenoch only lasted a few weeks with the Jets. He came on board shortly after Mekhi Becton suffered a season-ending knee injury along with the injury to Conor McDermott.

With the releases of Benenoch and Isaiah Williams, the Jets have 13 offensive linemen remaining on the roster. Likely at least three or four more will be cut among the final cuts next week, as teams set their 53-man rosters.

The Jets got a good look at their reserve offensive line Monday night against the Falcons, so it was simply a numbers game with Benenoch, especially after the Jets signed Duane Brown.

