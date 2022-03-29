Jets release Matt Ammendola

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Jets
    New York Jets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Matt Ammendola
    Matt Ammendola
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Jets signed a pair of kickers in recent days and those developments meant the end of the road for another member of their roster.

Matt Ammendola kicked in 11 games for the Jets last season, but he’ll have to find somewhere else to kick in 2022. The Jets announced Ammendola’s release on Tuesday.

The Jets signed Greg Zuerlein and re-signed Eddy Pineiro to set up a kicking competition for the offseason that has no place for Ammendola.

Ammendola went 13-of-19 on field goals and 14-of-15 on extra points before being released in early December. He returned to the practice squad in January and signed a future contract with the team after the end of the season.

The Jets signed Alex Kessman after cutting Ammendola, but he was dropped after missing two extra points in his debut. Pineiro closed out the year as the kicker and will now try to hold off Zuerlein for a longer run in the role.

Jets release Matt Ammendola originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • How will Laken Tomlinson fit into the Jets’ system?

    The one constant of the Joe Douglas regime is that the general manager has consistently tried to upgrade the offensive line.

  • 6 things to know about new Bills WR Jamison Crowder

    6 things to know about new #Bills WR Jamison Crowder:

  • 4 takeaways from Woody Johnson’s NFL owners meetings presser

    Jets owner Woody Johnson spoke about the direction of the team and his optimism heading into the 2022 season.

  • Joe Douglas: If right player presents himself, we’re going to strike

    The Jets took a swing at landing Tyreek Hill in a trade with the Chiefs last week, but they didn’t connect and Hill will be playing for the Dolphins. Coming up short in that bid won’t keep the Jets from taking another whack should another top-flight receiver become available this offseason. General Manager Joe Douglas [more]

  • NFL free agency 2022: New York Jets signing defensive end Solomon Thomas, kicker Eddy Pineiro

    The Jets signed a couple of players to one-year deals on Monday afternoon, scooping up defensive end Solomon Thomas and kicker Eddy Pineiro.

  • Daniel Jones “should be ready to go” for Giants offseason workouts

    The Giants have a new head coach in Brian Daboll and that means they are permitted to start their offseason work on April 4 rather than waiting a couple of weeks to get players back into the facility. When the Giants do get to work on Monday, it looks like quarterback Daniel Jones will be [more]

  • Ukraine crisis further squeezes Tunisians

    STORY: As war rages in Ukraine, citizens in Tunisia are wandering between empty supermarket shelves and bread queues amid a deepening political and financial crisis impacting the country.The sharp rise in food prices is being seen first hand.58-year-old Lotfi has been running a small bakery shop in the Tunisian capital for 20 years, and said he can no longer find flour or semolina to bake bread.He says he only worked for 13 days this month.“It affected us so much that we can no longer work. Before this war, I could secure semolina every day in the range of 50 or 60 kilograms and make bread. With the war, we could no longer find even a little of the semolina for us to work. This is a big crisis."Tunisia is facing a political and economic crisis at home.The country, which subsidises domestic fuel prices and some foodstuffs, was already seeking a foreign rescue package before the war in Ukraine led to jumps in global prices of certain commodities.It is heading for a default if the current deterioration in its finances continues, investment bank Morgan Stanley has warned.And for everyday citizens like Hassan, life continues to be a struggle."The shortage of basic commodities and subsidised goods existed before this war, due to smuggling, monopoly and many other things, but now with this war and the month of Ramadan, there is absolute poverty in Tunisia now, we are living in a real crisis."A small team of IMF staff visited Tunisia last week for further discussions about a possible financing programme.An IMF deal is seen as vital to unlock other possible financial assistance from donors that have repeatedly bailed out Tunisia over recent years.

  • Robert Saleh: Took a “big swing” on Tyreek Hill, you win some and lose some

    The Jets will have to face wide receiver Tyreek Hill twice a season as long as he’s healthy and a member of the Dolphins, but they did their best to make sure Hill would be on their side before last week’s trade was completed. The team made an offer to the Chiefs that they would [more]

  • 4 takeaways from Jets’ signing of Solomon Thomas

    Solomon Thomas hasn't lived up to his top-three draft pick status, but he can still bring value to the Jets after signing Monday.

  • NBA Insider explains Mitchell Robinson's 'fantastic' leap for Knicks in 2022 | Ian Begley

    SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley is impressed with the leap Knicks center Mitchell Robinson has made this year.

  • Jerry Jones claims he passed on a chance to keep Randy Gregory, in only the way Jerry Jones can

    Two weeks ago, the Broncos and Cowboys ended up in a back and forth for defensive end Randy Gregory. It all came down to whether the contract would include language voiding future guarantees based on something as simple as a fine under the substance-abuse policy. Before Gregory agreed to terms with the Cowboys, Gregory gave [more]

  • The Rush: UConn wins historic thriller, Louisville star invokes Kobe en route to Final Four

    UConn wins historic thriller, Louisville star invokes Kobe en route to Final Four

  • 3 Signs It's Time to Stop Investing and Put More Money Into Savings

    When you keep your money locked up in a savings account, you earn minimal interest on it. When you invest your money in a brokerage account, on the other hand, you might enjoy a return that's five, six, or seven times more generous than what your savings account pays you -- or more. As a general rule of thumb, your emergency fund should have enough money to cover three to six months of essential bills.

  • Bills’ Sean McDermott acknowledges ‘arms race’ going on in AFC

    #Bills' Sean McDermott acknowledges 'arms race' going on in AFC:

  • Elliot Page says wearing a suit at the Academy Awards was a 'joyful' moment

    Elliot Page says wearing a suit at the Academy Awards was a 'joyful' moment

  • Steve Bisciotti: Lamar Jackson approach to contract “unique as hell”

    Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s lack of urgency for a contract extension has been a frequent talking point around the team over the last couple of years and it remained one when team owner Steve Bisciotti spoke to reporters at the league meetings on Tuesday. Bisciotti called Jackson’s approach to contractual matters “unique as hell” and [more]

  • Elliot Page Just Posted a Major Sneak Peek for ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3

    Here's everything we know about 'The Umbrella Academy' season 3, including news, potential release date, cast, and spoilers.

  • 5 takeaways from Robert Saleh’s NFL owners meetings presser

    Robert Saleh discussed the Jets' offseason and draft plans, Zach Wilson's development, a big position switch, and more on Monday.

  • Jets DE Carl Lawson on track for training camp after Achilles injury

    Jets edge rusher Carl Lawson should be ready for training camp as he recovers from an Achilles injury he suffered in August.

  • Jed York says he’d be fine with keeping Jimmy Garoppolo as a backup

    The 49ers have made it clear that they would like to trade Jimmy Garoppolo. But at this point, the quarterback’s shoulder surgery appears to have put that on hold. So now San Francisco is carrying Garoppolo on its roster, despite the fact that trading him or cutting him would clear $25.5 million off the team’s [more]