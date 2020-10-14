Jets release Le'Veon Bell after failing to find trade for RB

Justin Leger

Jets release Le'Veon Bell, should Pats sign star RB? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Le'Veon Bell's brief-yet-tumultuous tenure with the New York Jets has come to an end.

The Jets announced Tuesday night they've released Le'Veon Bell after failing in their attempts to find a trade partner for the running back. Now, he's free to sign with any team.

Bell's release leaves $15 million of dead cap in 2020 to the Jets and another $4 million in 2021. The 28-year-old played in only 17 games with New York, earning $27 million.

With Bell available for the league minimum, a number of teams likely will be in the mix to sign the three-time Pro Bowler. The New England Patriots currently have Sony Michel, Damien Harris, Rex Burkhead, and James White in the running back room, but the prospect of adding a player of Bell's caliber has to be appealing for Bill Belichick and Co.