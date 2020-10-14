Jets release Le'Veon Bell after failing to find trade for RB

Jets release Le'Veon Bell, should Pats sign star RB? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Le'Veon Bell's brief-yet-tumultuous tenure with the New York Jets has come to an end.

The Jets announced Tuesday night they've released Le'Veon Bell after failing in their attempts to find a trade partner for the running back. Now, he's free to sign with any team.

Statement from GM Joe Douglas pic.twitter.com/By9XevVXVv — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 14, 2020

Bell's release leaves $15 million of dead cap in 2020 to the Jets and another $4 million in 2021. The 28-year-old played in only 17 games with New York, earning $27 million.

With Bell available for the league minimum, a number of teams likely will be in the mix to sign the three-time Pro Bowler. The New England Patriots currently have Sony Michel, Damien Harris, Rex Burkhead, and James White in the running back room, but the prospect of adding a player of Bell's caliber has to be appealing for Bill Belichick and Co.