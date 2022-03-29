Jets release kicker Matt Ammendola

Matt Ammendola Jets green jersey

The Jets have released kicker Matt Ammendola after one season in New York.

Ammendola struggled mightily with field goals in 2021, only making 13 of his 19 attempts for a field goal percentage of 68.4 — far too low to be a reliable kicker in the NFL.

The Oklahoma State product’s six misses all came from 40+ yards in which he converted just two of eight attempts (2-for-5 from 40-49 yards and 0-for-3 from 50+ yards). He went 14-for-15 on extra points.

This move comes on the heels of Gang Green signing Greg Zuerlein and Eddy Pineiro to compete for the starting kicking job.

Pineiro joined the team late last season to relieve Ammendola of his kicking duties and performed well, going 8-for-8 on field goal attempts and 9-of-10 on extra points.

Meanwhile, Zuerlein spent the last two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, going 63-for-76 (82.9 percent) on field goal attempts, right on par with his career field goal percentage of 82.2 percent.