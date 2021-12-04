Jets release K Matt Ammendola, sign K Alex Kessman off practice squad

Matt Ammendola Jets green jersey

The Jets will go into Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles looking for their second straight win, but they’ll do so with a new kicker on the field.

The team announced on Saturday afternoon that they have released kicker Matt Ammendola and signed former practice squad kicker Alex Kessman to the active roster.

Ammendola, a rookie from Oklahoma State who signed with the Jets in late July, had gone 13-of-19 on field goal attempts and 14-of-15 on extra points. His struggles came to a head in the last two games, as he missed two field goals against Miami and then another against Houston. He also punted six times for the Jets this season, averaging 48.5 yards per punt.



Head coach Robert Saleh was asked about Ammendola earlier this week, and while he said he had faith in all of the players on the roster, he made it obvious that the week of practice would be a competition for the job.

"Those are always things we’re going to talk about. We have the young man we signed to the practice squad," he said. "Obviously, every week is competition. So, you got to, just like everyone, you got to earn your keep. And we’ll give him a chance to maintain his job."

Kessman, a fellow rookie and a University of Pittsburgh product, signed with the Jets’ practice squad on November 23. He originally signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent but was cut by LA in August.

The Jets also elevated TE Dan Brown, DE Ronnie Blair and RB Austin Walter for Sunday’s matchup at MetLife Stadium.