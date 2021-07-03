Jets release S Jordyn Peters to make room for Morgan Moses

The Jets made a roster move on Friday after officially signing Morgan Moses.

New York announced that it released safety Jordyn Peters in a corresponding move after coming to terms on a one-year deal with Moses.

Peters went undrafted out of Auburn in the 2021 NFL draft. He later signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in May.

Peters played four seasons at Auburn and appeared in 36 career games, registering 101 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble. Peters also made SEC Academic Honor Roll in three of his four years at Auburn.

With Peters out the door, the Jets’ safety depth chart now consists of Marcus Maye, Lamarcus Joyner, Ashtyn Davis, J.T. Hassell and Sharrod Neasman. Maye and Joyner are locked in as New York’s two starters at the position, while Davis is expected to provide quality depth in his second season with the team. Neasman also adds a veteran presence to the group and will factor into Brant Boyer’s plans on special teams.