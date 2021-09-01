Jets release Jabari Zuniga, re-sign 3 cuts, add 3 to injured reserve
The Jets released Jabari Zuniga on Wednesday, but Joe Douglas told reporters that New York hopes to add the defensive lineman to its practice squad if he clears waivers.
A 2020 third-round pick, Zuniga played in eight games as a rookie last season. He recorded just five tackles. Zuniga has been hampered by injuries dating back to his time at Florida. He is currently dealing with a knee injury.
Speaking of injuries, the Jets placed OL Conor McDermott (knee), LB Jarrad Davis (ankle) and S Ashtyn Davis (foot) on injured reserve.
WR Jamison Crowder, meanwhile, is dealing with a minor groin tweak. His absence from Wednesday’s practice created some trade speculation, but there’s nothing doing on that front. Crowder will be evaluated on Monday
Finally, the Jets re-signed three of their recent cuts: S Sharrod Neasman, TE Dan Brown and TE Ryan Griffin.
