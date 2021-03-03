Jets release DE Henry Anderson after 3 seasons in New York

Gary Phillips
1 min read
The New York Jets have released Henry Anderson.

The expected move, announced Tuesday night, saves the Jets $8.2 million in cap space. Anderson had a $9.5 million cap charge, so the remaining $1.3 million is dead money. Gang Green now has more than $75 million in cap space as free agency nears.

Anderson, 29, played in 45 games and made 24 starts for New York’s defensive line over the past three seasons. He had a breakout year in 2018 after being traded from the Colts for a seventh-round pick, racking up seven sacks and 16 QB hits, both career-highs. New York awarded Anderson with a three-year, $25.2 million contract, including a guaranteed $17 million over the first two years.

Anderson’s output dropped significantly after signing that pact, though. He totaled just 1.5 sacks and 12 QB hits over his final 29 games with the Jets. While he was unable to remain a factor in the pass-rush, Anderson did record the third-highest run-stuff percentage in 2020, per NFL NextGen Stats.

The Jets have depth on the defensive line, highlighted by Quinnen Williams and a young, still-developing group. That, combined with the cap savings and lack of recent production, made Anderson expendable. With more cap casualties expected, the Jets can replace Anderson with a sack specialist in free agency or look for an upgrade in the draft.

