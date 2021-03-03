Jets release Henry Anderson

The Jets announced they have released veteran defensive lineman Henry Anderson.

The move is not a surprise.

The Jets’ previous regime rewarded Anderson with a three-year, $25.2 million contract after he made seven sacks, 16 quarterback hits and 35 tackles in 2018. Anderson did not live up to it.

The Jets save $8.2 million in cap space by moving on, while Anderson will count only $1.33 million in dead money.

Anderson, 29, appeared in all 16 games last season, starting eight. He made 42 tackles and half a sack.

The Jets acquired Anderson in a 2018 offseason trade with the Colts. He made 102 tackles and 8.5 sacks in his three seasons in New York.

The Colts selected Anderson in the third round in 2015.

