Jets to release former Saints punter Thomas Morstead

The #Jets are releasing veteran punter Thomas Morstead, per source. Because it’s after the trade deadline, Morstead is subject to waivers. One to watch with some teams in need of an upgrade. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 8, 2021

This is a bummer, even if it was expected. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday that former New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead will be released by the New York Jets and test the waiver wire, where he has a chance at landing with a new team.

Still, it was expected. Morstead only signed with New York in the first place as a temporary replacement for injured punter Braden Mann. Now that Mann is close to returning from an early-season knee injury, Morstead is again looking for a new team.

And he shouldn’t be a free agent for long. Morstead punted 23 times across seven games, averaging 48.2 yards per try and 43.0 net yards per punt. He dropped seven punts inside the opposing 20-yard line without yielding a touchback. He’s been effective. Hopefully he lands on his feet somewhere while his protégé Blake Gillikin, who earned recognition as NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for October, continues to impress in New Orleans.

