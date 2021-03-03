Jets release DL Henry Anderson, freeing up $8.2 million in cap space

Henry Anderson chasing down Tyrod Taylor

With the new NFL league year just over two weeks away, the Jets announced a roster move on Tuesday night, releasing veteran defensive lineman Henry Anderson.

The 29-year-old had been set to enter the final year of a three-year contract.

While Anderson has a signing bonus of $1.33 million that will count as dead cap money for Gang Green, the team will save all of Anderson’s $8.2 million base salary against next year’s cap.



Originally a third round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2015, Anderson was traded to the Jets in April 2018 for a seventh-round pick. He later signed a three-year extension in March 2019.

Anderson has his ups and downs with the Jets, but he appeared in 45 games (24 starts) with the team over the course of his three seasons, totaling 8.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss. His best season game in 2018, when he racked up a career-high 7.0 sacks as a rotational player for Gang Green. Unfortunately, though, he never reached that level of production in his next two seasons.

Anderson becomes the first Jets player to officially be released this calendar year, but with GM Joe Douglas and the rest of the front office potentially able to free up over $80 million in cap space this offseason, he won’t be the last in what figures to be huge offseason for Gang Green.