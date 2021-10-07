Jets release DB Jarrod Wilson

Robert Saleh looks on 9/26 cropped

The Jets released safety Jarrod Wilson on Thursday.

Wilson, whom the Jets signed Sept. 6 to the practice squad and promoted Sept. 14 to the active roster, started in Week 4's 27-24 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans.

In three games, Wilson tallied five tackles (one for loss),

The Jacksonville Jaguars released Wilson on Aug. 31, ending a five-year stint. Starting 30 of 75 regular-season games from 2016-20, Wilson totaled 137 tackles (10 for loss), three interceptions (nine pass breakups) and two forced fumbles (one recovery).

The move appears to mean a bigger role for second-year safety Ashtyn Davis alongside Sharrod Neasman. The Jets expect Marcus Maye, who is recovering from an ankle injury, to return after the Oct. 17 bye week.

The Jets (1-3) face the Atlanta Falcons (1-3) Sunday at 9:30 a.m. in London. Following the bye, the Jets resume the schedule with Week 7 at the New England Patriots (1-3) Oct. 24.