Jets release cornerback Quincy Wilson ahead of Monday's matchup with Patriots

The Jets made a roster move on Friday evening, releasing cornerback Quincy Wilson.

Wilson, a 24-year-old former second-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2017, was acquired by the Jets during the 2020 NFL draft, as Gang Green sent sixth-round pick to Indy.



The Jets had hoped that Wilson could regain some of the confidence that he had coming out of Florida as a prospect, but he never found a role in Gregg Williams’ defense. He appeared in just three games and made one start, but he registered just one tackle while playing just 25 defensive snaps all season.

The 0-8 Jets host the 2-5 New England Patriots on Monday night at MetLife Stadium.