Jets release CB Tae Hayes following weekend arrest

The Jets announced they have released cornerback Tae Hayes following his arrest Sunday morning. Hayes was charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession early Sunday morning in Morgan County, Alabama.

Hayes signed with the Jets’ practice squad in October and appeared in the team’s Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hayes has played for six teams since entering the league in 2019 as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has also played for the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots.

