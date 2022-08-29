Jets release backup nickel Javelin Guidry

The Jets released nickel back Javelin Guidry, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The move comes as a minor surprise, as Guidry played in all 17 games and started three.

The #Jets have released DB Javelin Guidry, who played all 17 games last year and had three starts. A claim possibility. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2022

Guidry recorded 48 tackles in 2021 to go along with three passes defended. He totaled 70 tackles in 28 games over two seasons with the Jets. He signed as an undrafted free agent out of Utah in 2020.

Guidry simply became the victim of the numbers game at the cornerback position. Michael Carter II took over as the starting nickel and D.J. Reed, Sauce Gardner, Bryce Hall and Brandin Eichols are entrenched on the outside, leaving Guidry on the outside looking in.

There’s a very good chance he will get claimed by another team on the waiver wire. Guidry can provide depth at corner and help on special teams.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire