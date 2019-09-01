Jets release Albert McClellan

The Jets claimed four players off of waivers on Sunday and that meant a short stay on the 53-man roster for four players who escaped the ax on Saturday.

The Jets announced that they have released linebacker Albert McClellan and waived wide receiver Greg Dortch, safety Doug Middleton and kicker Taylor Bertolet.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

McClellan signed with the Jets after they lost Avery Williamson to a torn ACL in their second preseason game. McClellan’s departure leaves the Jets with three inside linebackers — C.J. Mosley, Neville Hewitt and fifth-rounder Blake Cashman — on the roster at the moment.

Bertolet replaced Chandler Catanzaro early in the preseason and became expendable with the acquisition of Kaare Vedvik. Dortch served as a returner in the preseason and Middleton appeared in seven games last year before tearing his pectoral muscle for the second straight year.

The Jets also announced that they’ve signed offensive lineman Calvin Anderson, offensive lineman Ben Braden, cornerback Kyron Brown, quarterback Luke Falk, linebacker Jamey Mosley, wide receiver Jeff Smith and running back Valentine Holmes to the practice squad. Multiple reports indicate running back Josh Adams will also be on the practice squad.