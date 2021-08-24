Jets release 4, place DE Vinny Curry on reserve/NFI list

The Jets roster shrunk to 80 players Tuesday after the team released tackle Tristen Hoge, linebacker Edmond Robinson and receivers Josh Malone and Manasseh Bailey.

New York also placed veteran defensive end Vinny Curry on the Reserve/NFI list.

None of the cuts are terribly surprising, as all four were longshots to make the roster.

Hoge is an undrafted free agent out of BYU who played in 46 offensive snaps in the preseason. He would have been a backup offensive lineman.

Robinson signed with the Jets earlier this month after spending last year with the Falcons. He played in 10 defensive snaps and 17 special teams this preseason. His role would have been on special teams.

Malone moved between the Jets practice squad and active roster the past two seasons and appeared in six games over that span. Bailey is heading into his second season in the league but first with the Jets after spending time with the Chargers and Eagles last season. In a crowded receiver room, Malone and Bailey didn’t have a path to the roster.

The Jets already expected Curry to be out until Week 2, so his designation is not a shock. He can be activated at any time between now and the start of the season. If the Jets keep him on the NFI list for Week 1, he’ll have to miss the first six games of the season.

Final roster cuts are next week. The Jets will need to cut 27 players to get the roster down to 53 ahead of the regular season.

List