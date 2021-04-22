Jets regime confident drafting BYU's Zach Wilson will right their QB woes

Axios
Whether you're a lifelong Des Moines resident or a traveler stopping by, there are culinary treasures to discover across the metro's local restaurants.The state of play: It's easy to poke fun at the "meat and mashed potatoes" of the Midwest (which, honestly, can be quite tasty) — but, don't discount our town's James Beard award-winning chefs, diverse array of immigrant-owned restaurants and just plain creative creations.Here's a running list of the foods we've liked:Asian foodTakoyaki from Hana Ramen Sushi A takoyaki appetizer from Hana Ramen Sushi.🐙 Takoyaki is a quintessentially fun food to eat and say. The hot, fried dough ball steams in your mouth, while the tiny piece of octopus in the center gives a textural surprise.For $5.95, you can get three pieces off the Hana Ramen Sushi appetizer menu, topped with smoky bonito flakes and Kewpie mayo, which I feel is superior to any of the U.S. brands.Open 11-9 every day, 7450 Bridgewood Blvd. #205, West Des Moines.The snack aisle at C Fresh Market Chip and cracker snacks at C Fresh Market in Des Moines. Photo: Linh Ta/AxiosSalted egg chips, soft mochi and crunchy rice snacks line the shelves at Des Moines' largest Asian grocery store.We recommend a bag of White Rabbit Creamy Candy for $2.79. The popular Chinese sweet is a milky, chewy candy that's similar to taffy.Open 8-8 every day; 801 University Ave., Des Moines.Creative dishesPB&J Fries from Curbin' Cuisine PB&J Fries from Curbin' Cuisine in Des Moines. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios🍟 Step aside, ketchup. This Beaverdale restaurant tops standard-cut fries with a Thai peanut sauce and a raspberry-chipotle jelly.The savory and sweet flavors blended together for a taste of after-school nostalgia.💸 For $8.25, you can get a full order, but half-orders are also available.Open 11:30am to 8pm, Tues-Sat, 2713 Beaver Ave., Des Moines; 515-635-0090Fried chicken A fried chicken sandwich from Bubba's in downtown Des Moines. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios🐔 We narrowed down the 5 best chicken sandwiches across the city, so you don't have to try them all yourself (but you should).Where you should target: Angry Goldfish, Bubba's, Charlotte's Kitchen, Exile and The Station on Ingersoll.Check out the full list, with full reviews.Chicken Tenders The Iowa Hot Chicken at The Chicken in Orilla. Linh Ta/AxiosThe Chicken's spicy chicken tender basket, aka the "Iowa Hot Chicken" is every bit of poppin' fried chicken you're craving + some fiery burn. Their strips are hand-breaded and fried to juicy and crackly perfection, while a spicy marinade and seasoning blend gives some heat.I like to go the extra mile and get it coated in the dry rub for a well-seasoned punch.Open 11am to 9pm, Sun-Thurs; 11am to 10 pm, Fri-Sat, 4221 South Orilla Rd. West Des Moines, 515-410-2520PizzaPotato pizza from Franka's Pizzeria A $17 potato pizza from Franka Pizzeria at 111 E Grand Ave. in Des Moines. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios💸 This $17 pizza from Franka Pizzeria excels when it comes to balance. The leek garnish adds a sprightly green pop on top of the slightly tangy taleggio cheese.Plus: It's a textural delight. The subtle bite of the potatoes meshed well with the creamy white sauce and chewy crust.Open 10am to 10pm, every day, 111 E. Grand Ave. Suite 101, Des Moines, 515-288-1086.DessertPink snow bingsu from Ocha Bubble Tea & Dessert Cafe A pink snow bingsu from Ocha in Windsor Heights. Linh Ta/Axios🍬 This eye-candy from Ocha Bubble Tea & Dessert Cafe is as delicious as it looks.Linh ordered the pink snow bingsu with gummy bears, Captain Crunch and condensed milk ($7) It was a super sweet and texturally-amazing combination, especially with the frozen bears. But you can customize your own dessert with boba, jelly, chocolate or fruit if that's more of your taste.Bingsu is a popular Korean shaved-ice dessert, but don't equate it with the summer treat you get at the ball park. It's much softer than the hard ice + syrup combination. It's not as creamy as ice cream either, but it's super fun to eat either way.Open: Noon to 8 p.m. everyday; 7216 University Ave., Windsor HeightsKeep checking back in! This list will continue to be updated as Linh adds more favorites to her list.