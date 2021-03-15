Jets receiving trade calls on LB C.J. Mosley: report

C.J. Mosley treated art

As free agency is in full swing with the "legal tampering" period starting on Monday, trade talks are also happening behind the scenes.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Jets have been receiving trade calls on Pro Bowl LB C.J. Mosley.

Mosley, who opted out of the 2020 season, still has four years and $56 million ($14 million guaranteed) on his deal he signed with the Jets before the 2019 campaign. He's still 29 years old as well.

But what could the Jets get in return for Mosley, who was stymied by a groin injury throughout the 2019 season and didn't play in 2020? It's hard to say, but definitely less than what he would've been had he played the past two seasons.

Mosley is a four-time Pro Bowler that can do it all at the middle linebacker, whether it's getting in the backfield or covering a receiver downfield.

But because of that skill, a defensive-minded head coach like Robert Saleh would probably want that type of player on his roster.

As any good GM would, though, Joe Douglas will field calls to see what the exchange could be.