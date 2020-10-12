As Jets' receiving corps has struggled, Robby Anderson has been balling out with Panthers

Jets fans, don’t look now but…Robby Anderson is thriving down in Carolina.

It was a big offseason story whether or not Anderson would be returning to the Jets in free agency. And more specifically, if the Jets were willing to give him a contract that beat out the rest. He eventually chose the Panthers on a two-year deal worth $20 million, with $12 million coming in the 2020 season, and the Jets would settle for Breshad Perriman immediately after Anderson made his decision.

Production from both of those signings have been the exact opposite.

Teaming up with his former college coach, Matt Rhule, Anderson already has three games with over 100 yards receiving, including the Panthers’ win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. He had eight receptions on 13 targets for 112 yards, with 86 of those coming in the first half. In Weeks 1 and 2, he had 114 yards and 109 yards respectively, with his only touchdown on the year coming in that first game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Perriman, on the other hand, has played in only two games this season as he’s been battling injury. He just missed his third straight game on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. When he has played in the first two weeks, Perriman has just seven targets and five catches for 29 yards.

With the Jets’ receiving corps wounded since training camp, Sam Darnold hasn’t really had much to work with. Second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Denzel Mims, has yet to make his rookie debut. Jamison Crowder has been, really, the only bright spot on offense, totaling over 100 yards receiving in all three games he’s played this season along with two touchdowns.

Of course, it’s tough to say that Anderson would be doing the same in New York at moment. For all we know, the injury bug that decimated this group in training camp could have affected him as well.

But seeing what Anderson is putting together with Teddy Bridgewater down south is a little disheartening because he is picking up right where he left off in 2019, when him and Darnold built a solid chemistry and were a main reason why the Jets finished so strong.