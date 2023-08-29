Jets received and turned away trade calls for Bryce Huff

Jets defensive end Bryce Huff has emerged as a strong pass-rush option amongst a deep group of edge-rushers for Gang Green. Being part of a deep group sometimes comes with the possibility of other teams coming calling to try and take a player away.

According to a report by uStadium, the Jets had received trade calls for Huff as interest has been there for Huff, who signed a restricted free-agent tender this offseason. The Jets have been turning those calls away.

Source: #Jets have received called inquiring about DE Bryce Huff and they’ve turned them away. pic.twitter.com/qaqky3nDzI — uSTADIUM App (@uSTADIUM) August 29, 2023

Huff has 7.5 sacks in three seasons with the Jets including 3.5 last season. Even in limited action, Huff has shown he can hang with the best with his ability to get after the quarterback. It’s never a bad idea to have extra pass-rushers, even as the Jets spent a first-round pick on Will McDonald. The Jets are also unsure of the status of Carl Lawson for Week 1, so Huff is much-needed depth early on.

Huff will be one of the top free agents from the Jets heading into the offseason in 2024. For now, he’ll continue building and growing as a pass-rusher and being a part of one of the deepest edge groups in the NFL.

