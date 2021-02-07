Jets have received calls from 'multiple teams' about QB Sam Darnold: report

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold pass vs Los Angeles Rams

Teams have been reaching out to the Jets about a potential trade for QB Sam Darnold, reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Since GM Joe Douglas was non-committal on Darnold being the team’s franchise quarterback moving forward a month ago, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that teams are interested in the 23-year-old signal caller. Schefter added that the Jets haven’t turned away those calls either.

A decision still needs to be made, though, regarding Darnold’s Jets future. It is in limbo, as the Jets continue to weigh their options.

Those options are simple: Keep Darnold in play as the franchise QB, trade for Deshaun Watson, or draft a new QB like Zach Wilson or Justin Fields with the No. 2 overall pick.

Is there pressure on the Jets to make that decision after Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff were swapped between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions? What about the reports that a Carson Wentz trade could be coming very soon as well? Douglas has never been one to worry about outside noise, so it shouldn’t. But with free agency coming up soon and other priorities on the list, he may want to square away that situation before diving into what else needs fixing on the roster.

Darnold is a very intriguing player to trade for given his age and untapped potential. In three seasons with New York, he has shown flashes of a great quarterback, especially in instances where he needs to scramble out of the pocket and generate a play. The numbers, though, just haven’t been there and many factors contribute to that, including poor offensive line play and a lack of talent on the outside to throw to.

Last season, Darnold threw for 2,208 yards in 12 games with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions, as the Jets went 2-14. Overall, he’s thrown for 45 touchdowns to 39 interceptions with a 59.8 completion percentage in three years.