Jets react to ‘good ol’ (expletive) whooping’ dealt by Dolphins

There are no two ways about it: the Jets got ripped big time by the Miami Dolphins in Week 15, losing 30-0 and watching their playoff hopes officially end after wins by the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans. The players were embarrassed and rightfully so. The offense had no juice and the defense struggled mostly all day, save for a few plays here and there.

After the game, some players spoke with the media and expressed their frustrations with not only the game but the way the season has gone, a season that began with immense promise that will end without a playoff appearance for the 13th consecutive season.

Here are some of the Jets’ reactions following Sunday’s nightmare.

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) breaks free for a big gain as New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed (4) closes in during the second half of an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Dec. 17, 2023.

DJ Reed was asked if the #Jets showed enough fight against the Dolphins: "Quite honestly, I would say up until the mid-third (quarter). You could see the energy and the emotion on guy’s faces was kinda down about the whole game. I wouldn’t say I was too happy about that." — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) December 17, 2023

D.J. Reed: “It’s a good ol’ ass whooping, man. Sometimes you get your ass whooped.” pic.twitter.com/ecx8j6SGGF — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) December 17, 2023

WR Garrett Wilson

Dec 17, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) shakes hands with New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (17) after the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Garrett Wilson was asked about watching the Dolphins scheme Jaylen Waddle open and why the #Jets aren't able to do that for him: "I think they have a lot of pieces in their favor that make it easier to scheme. Tyreek goes down, they put Waddle in there and he goes for 150. And… — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) December 17, 2023

Garrett Wilson told he wasn’t targeted until the third quarter: “I’m aware.” “It seems like we’re being unintentional and that’s my mindset. It’s simple. That doesn’t have to be the case. It was. I have to figure out how I can get involved in the first quarter.” #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) December 17, 2023

WR Allen Lazard

Dec 17, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard (10) makes a catch in front of Miami Dolphins cornerback Eli Apple (33) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

#Jets WR Allen Lazard with maybe the most alarming quote on state of team, summing up the 30-0 loss to the #Dolphins. “They out-schemed us, out-efforted us.” Wow. pic.twitter.com/6EGQ8dQmXx — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 17, 2023

HC Robert Saleh

Dec 17, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh walks down the sideline during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

“You put together the best plan possible. Sometimes (it turns out to be) good. Sometimes it’s not.” #Jets HC Robert Saleh on if the team had the right game plan, was prepared for Miami pic.twitter.com/uNhouq7rdg — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire