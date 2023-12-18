Advertisement

Jets react to ‘good ol’ (expletive) whooping’ dealt by Dolphins

Billy Riccette
·3 min read
1

There are no two ways about it: the Jets got ripped big time by the Miami Dolphins in Week 15, losing 30-0 and watching their playoff hopes officially end after wins by the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans. The players were embarrassed and rightfully so. The offense had no juice and the defense struggled mostly all day, save for a few plays here and there.

After the game, some players spoke with the media and expressed their frustrations with not only the game but the way the season has gone, a season that began with immense promise that will end without a playoff appearance for the 13th consecutive season.

Here are some of the Jets’ reactions following Sunday’s nightmare.

CB D.J. Reed

Miami Dolphins running back <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/28654" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Raheem Mostert;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Raheem Mostert</a> (31) breaks free for a big gain as <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/teams/ny-jets/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:New York Jets;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">New York Jets</a> cornerback D.J. Reed (4) closes in during the second half of an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Dec. 17, 2023.

WR Garrett Wilson

Dec 17, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/33394" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Jaylen Waddle;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Jaylen Waddle</a> (17) shakes hands with New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (17) after the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

WR Allen Lazard

Dec 17, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard (10) makes a catch in front of Miami Dolphins cornerback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/29244" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Eli Apple;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Eli Apple</a> (33) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

HC Robert Saleh

Dec 17, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh walks down the sideline during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh walks down the sideline during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire