Associated Press

Washington coach Ron Rivera's heart began to sink watching Josh Allen and the Bills convert one first down after another on Buffalo's first drive of the second half. A game that seemed within reach began slowly slipping away as Allen dissected the Football Team's supposedly stout defense during a 93-yard, 17-play drive, which ate up 8:17 of game clock, and ended with Emmanuel Sanders catching a 5-yard touchdown pass to put Buffalo up 33-14. “It's very disheartening because you make a stop, you feel like you have a little momentum,” Rivera said following a 43-21 loss on Sunday.