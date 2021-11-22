Jets RB Michael Carter out multiple weeks, Zach Wilson decision coming Wednesday

Jets rookie RB Michael Carter will miss a few games after spraining his ankle against the Dolphins in Week 11.

Carter will be out “a couple weeks” with a “very mild high-ankle sprain,” according to Robert Saleh. Carter suffered the injury early in the third quarter Sunday and didn’t return after limping off the field. Saleh didn’t provide any more clarity in his Monday news conference, only saying that there is a lot to consider with a high-ankle sprain and that the Jets won’t rush Carter back.

“Him missing this time when he can get better, obviously a blow for him. Hopefully, we can get him back before the season ends,” Saleh said. “We’re going to make sure that ankle is fully healthy before we rush him back.”

Carter, who leads the Jets in total yards and total touches, joked about his injury on Twitter, saying that voting for him to make the Pro Bowl would help him recover. He tallied 430 rushing yards on 111 carries with four rushing touchdowns and caught 32 passes for 308 yards.

ahh my leg hurts so bad, the only thing that will help is if you click this link and get me to dat pro bowl https://t.co/YmlyCwdrsm — Michael Carter (@8kMike) November 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Zach Wilson’s status remains unclear after the rookie missed his fourth consecutive game with a knee injury. Saleh said Wilson had a “really good workout” on Sunday, but won’t make a decision on his availability for Week 12 until Wednesday.

“When [Wilson] is fully healthy and he feels like there is no limitations in his ability to play football where he’s not thinking about that knee, we’ll get him out there,” Saleh said. “But he’s got to be 100 percent healthy before we get him on the football field.”

As for Mekhi Becton, Saleh said the second-year tackle won’t return to practice this week. He’s missed the past nine games after dislocating his kneecap in Week 1.

Story continues

List