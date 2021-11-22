Jets RB Michael Carter expected to miss time with ankle sprain

Michael Carter Jets black jersey close up

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said rookie RB Michael Carter suffered a high ankle sprain against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

"Very low-grade high ankle sprain, so it’s going to be a couple weeks," Saleh said.

Carter left the game prematurely after his injury, while Tevin Coleman took the brunt of the snaps in the backfield once he was sidelined.

Carter was having himself a solid game against Miami, taking nine carries for 63 yards -- a career high in the rushing department. The fourth-rounder has done well to make the best of his reps with the Jets thus far, solidifying himself as the team's top back in a backfield-by-committee system of Mike LaFleur's offense.

But, over the next couple weeks, the likes of Coleman and Ty Johnson will pick up the slack.