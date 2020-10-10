Jets RB Le’Veon Bell to return to lineup vs. Cardinals in Week 5

The New York Jets have a number of injuries to deal with but will get one of their most talented players back in the lineup. One of a few roster moves they made on Saturday was reinstate running back Le’Veon Bell to the active roster from injured reserve.

He will be in the lineup on Sunday to play against the Cardinals.

We’ve activated RB Le’Veon Bell off IR, signed OL Jimmy Murray to the active roster and elevated QB Mike White and DB Lamar Jackson from the practice squad. Additionally, we’ve released LB Alec Ogletree and WR Josh Malone. — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 10, 2020





They released linebacker Alec Ogletree and receiver Josh Malone. They signed OL Jimmy Murray and elevated quarterback Mike White and cornerback Lamar Jackson from the practice squad.

Bell has only played in one game this season. In Week 1, he had six carries for 14 yards and caught two passes for 32 yards.