Jets RB Breece Hall discusses his health after ACL injury and transition to the NFL
New York Jets running back Breece Hall discusses his health condition after his ACL injury and his transition to the NFL.
New York Jets running back Breece Hall discusses his health condition after his ACL injury and his transition to the NFL.
Former Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff would prefer to add a premium player instead of a pile of picks in a trade for the No. 1 pick. Could Brian Burns be that premium player for the Bears to target?
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport joined NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at Super Bowl LVII Radio Row and identified the top potential landing spots for Jimmy Garoppolo.
In his introductory press conference as the new Broncos head coach, Sean Payton said that his approach to working with quarterback Russell Wilson will be centered on emphasizing the things that Wilson does well because “none of us want to be at a karaoke bar with a song we don’t know the words to.” Payton [more]
NFL Network has decided to remove the Hall of Famer from its Super Bowl pregame shows.
Super Bowl week in Phoenix has not been kind to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. By Adam Hermann
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the class of 2023 last night, but heres a look ahead at the stacked list of potential finalists for 2024.
Days before the Super Bowl kicks off, the San Francisco 49ers just can't stop crying about their loss to the Eagles. By Adam Hermann
There are storylines galore heading into Super Bowl 57. Here are our staff predictions for Eagles vs. Chiefs.
49ers stars Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey have wildly differing opinions on who they want to win Super Bowl LVII.
Here's our list of game props we're betting for the Super Bowl.
Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has apparently returned from his one-way trip to Thailand. According to multiple reports, Kingsbury is in Houston on Friday to discuss joining DeMeco Ryans’ staff with the Texans. Kingsbury is presumably a candidate to be the club’s offensive coordinator. He called the offensive plays as Arizona’s head coach from 2019-2022. [more]
Kyle Long resurfaces a story about Matt Nagy, saying the former Chicago Bears head coach called the offensive line some "gutless, quiet, b-tches."
Sean Payton was a candidate for several head coaching jobs before reaching an agreement with the Broncos that will take him back to the sidelines after a year spent working at Fox Sports. Payton’s colleague in the television business Terry Bradshaw made headlines earlier this week when he said that Payton did not pursue a [more]
Here are 10 players who could become available on the buyout market after the NBA trade deadline, including Russell Westbrook and John Wall.
One of the strangest stories of the week came from Minnesota, by way of Arizona. Brian Flores opted to become the new defensive coordinator of the Vikings while still in the running to become the head coach of the Cardinals. Some have wondered whether Flores had learned that he wouldn’t get the Cardinals job. Some [more]
Solomon Thomas, who will be a free agent this offseason, stated his openness to reuniting with the 49ers and Stanford teammate Christian McCaffrey next season.
The Hall of Fame quarterback spoke to Matt Harmon on Radio Row at Super Bowl LVII about what the San Francisco 49ers should do with their signal callers following a season that featured a carousel of players. Joe joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of Guinness.
The Browns' defensive backs coach Jeff Howard is reportedly going to the Chargers. Another potential assistant interview for the Browns was blocked.
You can bet on who will catch the first pass of the Super Bowl for each team.
Breaking down the matchups, key players and the winner of the 2023 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.