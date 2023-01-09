Jets' Quinnen Williams wants new contract this offseason: 'I just want to be compensated for what I am'

Nov 6, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) celebrates a defensive stop against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams played like an All-Pro in 2022, and the 22-year-old heads into the offseason looking to be compensated as such.

Speaking with reporters on Monday morning following the Jets’ 11-6 loss to the Miami Dolphins in the regular season finale, Williams spoke very highly of what the Jets are building, but also said he wants a new contract before the Jets’ offseason program begins in April.



“Everybody knows I’m a team guy. Everybody knows that I believe in the team and want to put the team first and different things like that, but I do want to get a contract done before the offseason program,” Williams said. “I feel like I deserve to get a contract done before the offseason program just because I did everything right on the field, everything right off the field, and just having the organization behind me just like I’m behind them to show that they really support me and different things like that is an amazing thing for me.

“I just want to be compensated for what I am.”

The Jets previously picked up Williams' fifth-year option for 2023, which will pay him $9.5 million.

Named to his first career Pro Bowl this season, the Alabama product took his game to a new level, setting a new career best with 12.0 sacks and establishing himself as one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL.

The third overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Williams was the Jets’ best player in 2022 and has steadily gotten better and better, but the Jets haven’t yet made the playoffs during his tenure with the team.

Still, Williams believes in what the Jets are building and wants to be with the team for the long run.

“I’ve done everything on the field and off the field that I can do, and I love this organization,” Williams said. “I’ve been here four years, be through the ups and downs, and I believe in Coach Saleh and what Joe [Douglas] has got going on … This defense is going to a new level from last year to top five this year. I definitely want to be a part of that for years to come.”