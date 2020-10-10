Jets' Quinnen Williams and Steve McLendon fined for personal fouls vs. Broncos

In last week’s loss to the Denver Broncos, the Jets were called for six personal foul penalties, as things got especially chippy in the game’s final moments.

On Saturday, the NFL handed out it’s weekly fines, and two Jets were among those penalized financially.

An NFL source tells SNY Insider Ralph Vacchiano that defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was fined $25,000 for a pair of personal fouls: $15,000 for his facemask personal foul on Broncos QB Brett Rypien and $10,000 for another unnecessary roughness call.



Meanwhile, veteran defensive tackle Steve McLendon was fined $15,000 for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Rypien on one of the Broncos final plays as they were trying to run out the clock.

While a pair of Jets defenders were hit in their wallets, Broncos linebacker A.J. Johnson was not fined for slamming Sam Darnold into the ground, a hit that will keep Darnold out of action for at least this week. The hit was also not penalized during the game.

Things were so heated late that Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told all of his players to immediately go into the locker room after the game’s final whistle to “avoid any kind of confrontation at the end of the game.”



The Jets will look to turn things around on Sunday at 1 p.m., as they welcome the Arizona Cardinals to MetLife Stadium with New York searching for its first win.