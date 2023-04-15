Will Jets get Quinnen Williams signed?

They signed his brother, Quincy, before he became a free agent. Will the Jets sign Quinnen Williams before he becomes a holdout, sort of, from the offseason program?

Quinnen is entering the option year of his rookie deal. He’s due to make $9.954 million, an amount far below his value to the team.

Through four seasons, the third overall pick in the draft likewise hasn’t gotten his fair financial shake in the NFL, with a slotted four-year, $32.4 million deal.

And so, as noted by Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Quinnen Williams is expected to withhold services in the voluntary portion of the offseason program. It’s really all he can do to put pressure on the Jets.

The question becomes whether he’ll also choose to skip the mandatory minicamp and/or stay away from training camp, absent the contract he has earned.

And it’s more than earning a second deal. When the NFL successfully reduced — dramatically — the pay given to incoming draft picks via the 2011 labor contract, the goal was to prevent busts from taking millions out of the system without earning it. That’s fine, but what about the non-busts? They have to wait at least three years before they can get a new deal, and then they have to wait for their teams to choose to give a new contract to them.

First-round draft picks who turn out to be great players shouldn’t have to wait four or five years (or longer, given the franchise tag) to get the contract they deserve. While no fan will shed tears for Williams and his $41 million in wages over five seasons, he deserves more than that, given his skills and abilities.

The market is clear. He should get at least $23.5 million per year in new money, comparable to the contract signed by Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons.

Unless the Jets give Williams a fair deal, he’ll play his fifth season for peanuts in comparison to his current value. Time will tell whether the Jets will get him properly taken care of, or risk having him stay away until he gets what he deserves.

Will Jets get Quinnen Williams signed? originally appeared on Pro Football Talk