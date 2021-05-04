Jets' Quinnen Williams needs surgery to repair broken foot

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams reacts sacking Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick

Jets DT Quinnen Williams broke a small bone in his foot and will need surgery that will sideline him eight-to-10 weeks, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed.

The injury occurred during on-field workouts at the Jets' Florham Park facility.

While this isn't the most ideal situation for one of the Jets' key cogs on defense, he should be ready to go for training camp. Obviously, monitoring recovery closely will be a priority for the Jets.

New York is hoping that Williams continues to take strides forward in 2021 after totaling seven sacks, 55 tackles, and 14 quarterback hits in a sophomore season where he greatly surpassed his rookie production.