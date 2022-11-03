Jets' Quinnen Williams named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October

Quinnen Williams dragging Aaron Jones down, tight shot, white uniform

Jets DT Quinnen Williams has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October.

Williams' October was eye-popping, with him amassing 4.5 sacks, 4.0 tackles for loss, 12 QB hits, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one blocked field goal.

Williams also had 23 tackles in October and a pass breakup.

Overall this season, Williams has six sacks, and is likely on track to be named to his first Pro Bowl.

The Jets' defense this season has been strong, allowing just 311.4 yards per game -- the sixth-fewest in the NFL, behind only the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, and Los Angeles Rams.

New York is 11th in points per game allowed, at 19.9.