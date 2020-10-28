Jets' Quinnen Williams ignoring recent rumors: 'I can't control being traded'

The NFL’s 2020 trade deadline is exactly one week away, and with the Jets sitting at 0-7, the team could certainly look to flip some of its current players for future assets.

One of the player’s whose name has popped up in rumors lately is Quinnen Williams. Just 22 years old and a former third overall pick in 2019, Williams has shown flashes of becoming a dominant NFL player, and is rightfully drawing interest from teams across the league already, though the Jets aren’t actively shopping him, per SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano.

A solid run-stuffer with improving pass-rush skills (he’s already exceeded his 2019 sack total with 3.0 in seven games), the Alabama product likely didn’t think he’d have to deal with trade rumors just 20 games into his NFL career.



But as he said as a guest on SiriusXM SEC Radio Tuesday, he’s only focused on the things he can control.

“Honestly, I just don't read it, man. Just don’t look at it, just don’t read it. You just don't really listen to it, just don't really pay it any attention, man,” Williams said of the recent trade rumors. “Cause like I said, I gotta go out there every single day.

“I can't control being traded. I can't control being not traded. So, it's like, I can't control being cut, released or anything like that. I can control what I can control, and that's going out there every Sunday, every day, during practice, putting my best foot forward, working hard and just trying to be the best player I know I can be and the best player that I am.”

The Jets have already dealt defensive tackle Steve McLendon and outside linebacker Jordan Willis, swapping seventh and six round picks with the Buccaneers and 49ers, respectively, in those deals. But McLendon and Willis don’t have anywhere near the same value as Williams, who is still learning the ropes in the NFL and has so much room to grow as an NFL player.

General manager Joe Douglas isn’t shopping Williams, per Vacchiano, but if another team comes calling, and the price is right, Williams just could be calling a new city home.

But for now, he’ll just ignore the rumors and get ready for the Jets’ next game, a matchup with old friend Le’Veon Bell and the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.