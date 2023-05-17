Are the Jets about to make Quinnen Williams the highest-paid DT in the NFL? | You Pod to Win the Game

Charles Robinson · Jori Epstein

Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein outline the current situation in Florham Park, where New York Jets defensive tackle and 2023 first-team All-Pro Quinnen Williams has removed all mention of the Jets from his social media account as he seeks a new contract. Are the Jets ready to make Williams the highest-paid interior defensive lineman in the NFL? Charles and Jori attempt to determine when the extension could actually go through. Listen to You Pod to Win the Game on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.