Jets make Quinnen Williams' fifth-year option official

Quinnen Williams in green Jets practice jersey with black visor

The Jets have made it official: Quinnen Williams has had his fifth-year option picked up, which means he's fully guaranteed to be a Jet in 2023.

This is something that GM Joe Douglas had already announced weeks prior, but now it's etched in stone. Williams will be a $10.5 million cap hit this season, while being a $11.5 million hit in 2023.

After getting off to a slow start in his career, the former No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft has solidified his role as a tough interior lineman for the last two seasons. He totaled 13 sacks between 2020 and 2021, and has shown a solid skill set as a run stopper.

Williams is also a leader in the locker room and someone who head coach Robert Saleh has beamed about since joining Gang Green.

After the 2023 campaign, Williams will be an unrestricted free agent unless the two sides agree to an extension.