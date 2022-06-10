Jets’ Quincy Williams: ‘I will be a Pro Bowler this year’

New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams is setting the standard high for himself early this spring.

Heading into his first full offseason with the team after being claimed off waivers just before the 2021 regular season, Williams feels the more extended time he’ll get with the Jets before next season is going to help take his game to new heights.

Pro Bowl heights.

“I’d like to speak it into existence so I will be a Pro Bowler this year,” Williams said via video conference from OTAs. “I’m a lot more comfortable.

“When I first got here it was a learning on-the-fly type of thing. I was mainly learning what’s my job. This offseason I’m learning what’s my job and how does it fit in the scheme. That’s the biggest thing. Now, I’m learning all parts of the defense.”

Williams earning a Pro Bowl at this stage has to be proven. What is much clearer at this stage is the absolute positive vibes coming from the linebacker room in New York.

Like Williams, CJ Mosley set lofty goals for 2022. Instead, his related to the entire team.

“I really think this team is capable of changing the culture for the next 10 years,” Mosely said on Thursday.

“That’s why you come here to work, to win,” he added. “If you’re not coming here to do that, what are you doing here?”

Part of that success will have to do with him and Williams.

Mosely noted that Williams’ new found level of comfort with the Jets is noticeable just by the way their own personal relationship has grown.

“Me and him having great communication, on and off the field. I think that’s really going to be the next step in his evolvement into becoming a great linebacker,” Mosely said.

Good early steps.

Related