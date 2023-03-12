Jets, Quincy Williams agree to three-year, $18 million contract

Garrett Stepien
·1 min read
Dec 18, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (56) celebrates a defensive stop during the second half against Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
The Jets and Quincy Williams agreed Sunday to a three-year, $18 million contract with $9 million due at signing, SNY's Connor Hughes confirmed.

The 5-foot-11, 230-pound linebacker totaled 147 tackles (21 for loss), six pass breakups, five sacks (10 quarterback hits) and three forced fumbles in 31 games (28 starts) from 2021-22.

Williams, Jets Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams' older brother, has been with New York since Gang Green claimed the former Jacksonville Jaguar off waivers in September 2021.

Previously with the Jags from 2019-20, Quincy Williams totaled 35 tackles (three for loss), one pass breakup and one forced fumble in 18 games (eight starts).

Jacksonville selected Williams from Murray State with the No. 98 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

