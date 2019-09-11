Jets' Quincy Enunwa to miss season with neck injury, the second of his career

New York Jets receiver Quincy Enunwa will miss the remainder of the season due to a neck injury he suffered on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Coach Adam Gase announced the news on Wednesday morning.

Second neck injury

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Neck injuries are scary enough for NFL players, but this could be more than season-ending for Enunwa - it could be career-ending.

This is the second significant neck injury he has suffered in the last couple of years; he missed the entire 2017 season because of one suffered during training camp.

New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa will miss the rest of the season due to a neck injury. (Getty Images)

The N.Y. Post’s Brian Costello reported that Enunwa had tests on Monday that revealed the severity of his injury. The 27-year-old left the game briefly in the first quarter on Sunday but returned. He had just one catch for minus-4 yards against Buffalo.

On Tuesday, the Jets acquired veteran Demaryius Thomas from the New England Patriots; in light of the Enunwa news, it makes more sense why New York made that move.

Extension in December

A sixth-round pick in 2014, Enunwa played in 11 games with 10 starts last year, with 38 catches for 449 yards and a touchdown; he missed five games to an ankle injury.

[Watch NFL games on your phone for FREE with the Yahoo Sports app]

Despite his injury history, he signed a four-year, $36 million contract extension last December, with $9.17 million fully guaranteed. His 2019 salary of $1 million is fully guaranteed for injury.

More from Yahoo Sports:



