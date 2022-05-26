Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has high praise for former Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson

The draft is done, the contracts signed, and now it’s time to get familiar with the surroundings and work on becoming the best NFL player the six former Ohio State players that were selected in the draft can be.

One of those players is receiver Garrett Wilson, who was selected by the New York Jets with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round. We already saw some pictures and video of him running around in his new attire from the Jets’ rookie minicamp, and now we’re starting to see some of the current players on the team provide their impressions of the talented pass-catcher.

The player Wilson probably would like to impress the most is quarterback Zach Wilson. The two share a last name already, and the hope is that the two share a lot of touchdowns and yards on the field as they forge a relationship that could make the Jets a formidable opponent in the coming years.

We heard from the quarterback during a media session this week when he was asked about his initial thoughts about the former Ohio State star and the reviews were good, if not reserved.

“The dude is a sponge,” said Wilson. “He’s soaking it up, he’s learning a bunch. With being a rookie, just like me last year, you can’t really show exactly what you got until you can line up correctly and be confident in what you’re doing. He’s going through that learning stage still, but he’s a quick learner. You can see the talent jump off the page, he’s a really good player. He definitely has the skills, the toolset and definitely the mindset to be great.”

It’s great to get off on the right foot with the guy that’ll be slinging passes your way, and if Garrett is as good on the field as he is off of it at the next level, he’ll be a superstar before we know it.

