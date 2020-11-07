Jets quarterback Sam Darnold not expected to play against Patriots on Monday

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is unlikely to play Monday night against the Patriots, head coach Adam Gase said on Saturday. Joe Flacco is expected to get the start in Darnold’s place.

Darnold suffered a right shoulder injury against the Broncos in Week 4 (though he did return to the game), and missed games against the Cardinals and Dolphins before returning against the Bills in Week 7.

Flacco took first-team reps under center in practice on Thursday while he and Darnold split time with the first team on Friday. Gase said that Darnold was having issues throwing on Friday, noting that the ball was not coming out as normal.

In his two starts this season, Flacco combined to throw for 381 yards on 39-for-77 passing, with one touchdown and one interception. He was also sacked five times.

Darnold, meanwhile, threw the ball just 23 times in Week 7 and 30 times in Week 8, his two lowest attempt totals of the season.